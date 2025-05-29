Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Getting warmer; Hot weather this weekend!

Posted

Weak t-storms are still possible over the mountains until Friday. Temps will keep climbing with hot & dry weather on tap this weekend, then wet & much cooler by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Upper 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere