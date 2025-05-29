Getting warmer; Hot weather this weekend!

Weak t-storms are still possible over the mountains until Friday. Temps will keep climbing with hot & dry weather on tap this weekend, then wet & much cooler by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Upper 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

