Good Friday: Cool, wet, & windy!

Good Friday might not feel that great! Wet & cool weather lingers, but rain & snow will decrease this afternoon & evening. Luckily, it's going to dry out & warm up over Easter weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain & snow showers. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & colder. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy & cooler with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Near 40.
Saturday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 70.
Easter Sunday:  Sunny & warmer.  Highs:  Near 80.
