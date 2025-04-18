Good Friday: Cool, wet, & windy!

Good Friday might not feel that great! Wet & cool weather lingers, but rain & snow will decrease this afternoon & evening. Luckily, it's going to dry out & warm up over Easter weekend!
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain & snow showers. Highs: Near 50.
Friday Night: Mostly clear & colder. Lows: Lower 30s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.
Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Partly cloudy & cooler with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Near 60.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.
Easter Sunday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 80.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app