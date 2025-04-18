Good Friday: Cool, wet, & windy!

Good Friday might not feel that great! Wet & cool weather lingers, but rain & snow will decrease this afternoon & evening. Luckily, it's going to dry out & warm up over Easter weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain & snow showers. Highs: Near 50.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & colder. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy & cooler with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs: Near 60.



Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Easter Sunday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 80.

