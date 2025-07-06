Gorgeous weather day in store to wrap up holiday weekend

It's shaping up to be another gorgeous weather day for the state, with near-seasonal temperatures and abundant sunshine. If you're out recreating today, be prepared to handle the heat this time of year!

Temperatures will climb into the low 90s for many valleys this afternoon, with triple-digit heat returning down south. Take plenty of water with you on hikes and outdoor activities. Wear sunscreen! Also, wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, along with a hat and sunglasses, to stay cool.

Heading into the workweek, a high pressure ridge is building up over the Western States. This means that temperatures will gradually increase through midweek with dry conditions continuing.

Daytime highs are forecast to peak right around 100 degrees in northern Utah by Tuesday and Wednesday. In Southern Utah, highs will range from 106-109 degrees throughout the week, very hot!

Wildfire conditions remain elevated in southern Utah this week with above-normal temperatures and breezy winds. Fire fuels are also dry with drought conditions in Southern Utah, and any fires that start will spread rapidly.

SALT LAKE CITY

Sunday: Hazy and Mostly Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday Night: Mostly Clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Highs: Mid-90s.

Tuesday: Hot & Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s/near 100.

ST. GEORGE

Sunday: Hazy Sunshine. Highs: Near 104.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 71.

Monday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.

Tuesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 106.

