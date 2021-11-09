Grab a good jacket & an umbrella!

Thick fog stretching from Cache Valley to SW Wyoming will thin out around 8am. Moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow will develop this morning and continue through the evening across Northern and Central Utah. Lighter showers are expected in the south. Winter driving conditions are possible at pass levels and through the canyons tonight. Steadier precipitation will taper off overnight, but showers will linger through early tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Cloudy & cool with rain likely. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday Night: Rain likely through evening, but then becoming more showery overnight. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 70.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.