Grab the umbrellas & get ready for big changes!

After a warm start to the week, it's going to feel like fall again! A weather system will slide across the area through tomorrow and bring widespread precipitation. Moderate to heavy rain is possible today and tonight, especially across parts of Eastern and Southern Utah. As a result, flash flooding will be a concern. An unsettled weather pattern will bring more wet weather off and on through the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 70s.

Tuesday Night: Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Rain showers are likely along with a chance of thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 70s.

Tuesday Night: Showers & thunderstorms in the evening, but tapering off after midnight. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Mid to Upper 50s.

