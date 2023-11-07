Grab the winter coats & the umbrellas!

A fall storm is going to bring valley rain, mountain snow, & colder temperatures! It should dry out tomorrow, but cold air moving in behind the storm will keep it chilly for the rest of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Rain likely in the morning, then showery in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 50.



Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy & colder with decreasing showers. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 70.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows: Lower 40s.