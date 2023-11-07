Watch Now
Grab the winter coats & the umbrellas!

Posted at 5:53 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 07:57:56-05

A fall storm is going to bring valley rain, mountain snow, & colder temperatures! It should dry out tomorrow, but cold air moving in behind the storm will keep it chilly for the rest of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Rain likely in the morning, then showery in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night:  Mostly cloudy & colder with decreasing showers.  Lows:  Lower 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday:  Mostly sunny.  Highs:  Near 70.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.  Lows:  Lower 40s.

    




    
    
    
