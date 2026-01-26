Gradual warm-up this week

Brrrrr! This weekend temps plummeted lower than they have so far this year! Of course, it's been such a mild winter that we're not used to it. Luckily, it won't stay this cold for long. Temperatures will gradually warm up this week and climb well above average. Highs will be near 50 along the Wasatch Front by tomorrow.

A few weak storms will brush by over the next few days. One moving through on Wednesday could bring some light snow to the mountains. Otherwise, the main impact of these systems will be to keep inversions from getting strong. That being said, valley haze will increase this week with moderate air quality expected.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 40s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny after morning clouds.

Monday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Upper 20s.

