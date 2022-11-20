Gradual warming ahead of Thanksgiving

High pressure builds in and keeps the storms away for the upcoming week. This situation will also allow a valley inversion to strengthen and increase the haze.

Temperatures will be on the rise as afternoon highs will get close to average by the middle of the week. No issues for your holiday travel.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Hazy sunshine Highs: Near 40.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 20s.

Monday: Hazy sunshine. Highs: Low 40s.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.