Grab the winter coat! It's a cold start to the week, but high pressure building over the area will keep it dry and bring a gradual warming trend over the next few days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & cool. Highs: Upper 40s.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.



Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 30s.