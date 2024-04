A weak weather system crossing Arizona keeps it cool today with a chance of spotty mountain snow showers. High pressure will bring a warming & drying trend this week. It'll feel like spring again!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Monday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy. Near canyons, NE winds 15-25 mph, gusts up to 45 mph by late afternoon. Highs: Mid 60s.



Monday Night: Clear. Canyon winds decreasing. Lows: Lower 40s.