Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Halloween Forecast: Not too scary!

Posted
and last updated

A weak weather system brushing by northern Utah will bring a few showers, while it'll be warmer & dry across the rest of the state. A stronger storm will keep it cool & wet this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light showers in the afternoon & early evening. Highs: Mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Becoming clear after midnight. Colder. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & mild. Highs: Mid 60s.

Thursday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Near 40.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere