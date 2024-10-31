Halloween Forecast: Not too scary!

A weak weather system brushing by northern Utah will bring a few showers, while it'll be warmer & dry across the rest of the state. A stronger storm will keep it cool & wet this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light showers in the afternoon & early evening. Highs: Mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Becoming clear after midnight. Colder. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & mild. Highs: Mid 60s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app