Hanging on to the heat

High pressure sticking around so expect very warm temperatures. Under mostly sunny skies, Sunday is shaping up to be a warm and dry day.

More clouds are expected across the south but temperatures will be close to triple digits in St. George.

Partly cloudy skies are expected for the lunar eclipse on Sunday evening. No storms expected until Friday.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 80s.

St. George

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 100.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

