Mostly dry & warm weather continues! Isolated high-based showers could bring gusty winds in the west today & will become more likely on Tuesday. Quiet conditions for the second half of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 80s.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 90s.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.

