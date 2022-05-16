Hanging onto warm weather; Thunderstorms possible later

The week is off to a warm start!

A weak cold front will cross Northern Utah this afternoon and evening, bringing a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of Interstate 80. Gusty winds are possible. The cold front will settle into Central Utah Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms developing there too.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Tuesday, but a stronger cold front will bring much cooler weather Thursday and Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy & very warm. NW winds 5-10 mph. Highs: Mid 80s.

Monday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of mainly dry thunderstorms in the evening. Gusty winds possible. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. SW winds 10-20 mph in the evening. Lows: Lower 60s.