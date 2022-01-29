Watch
Haze increase while chance for snow decreases

Posted at 9:15 AM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 11:15:47-05

High pressure will not let go as storm free weekend is on tap. Air quality will decrease as haze thickens. A dry cold front will move in on Tuesday dropping temperatures and allowing a valley inversion to break up. However, this front will lack in moisture only giving a chance for some showers across extreme southeastern Utah. No big storms over the next 7 days

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny with some haze. Highs: Low 40s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 20s.

Sunday: Hazy sunshing. Highs: Near 40

St. George

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 30s

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s

