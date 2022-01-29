Haze increase while chance for snow decreases

High pressure will not let go as storm free weekend is on tap. Air quality will decrease as haze thickens. A dry cold front will move in on Tuesday dropping temperatures and allowing a valley inversion to break up. However, this front will lack in moisture only giving a chance for some showers across extreme southeastern Utah. No big storms over the next 7 days
Salt Lake City
Saturday: Sunny with some haze. Highs: Low 40s.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 20s.
Sunday: Hazy sunshing. Highs: Near 40
St. George
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.
Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 30s
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s