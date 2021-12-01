Watch
Hazy and dry for now; Storm on the horizon

Posted at 5:39 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 07:47:44-05

Little change is expected in the day to day weather through the weekend. High pressure will keep it sunny and mild, but also maintain inversions with persistent valley haze. There's finally a chance of a storm on Monday night and Tuesday! Valley rain and mountain snow is expected by then across Northern Utah along with an improvement in air quality.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & hazy. Highs: Low 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Haze. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Wednesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 30.

