Hazy & dry holiday weekend

Posted at 5:54 AM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 08:00:44-05

No storms to worry about if you're travelling this holiday weekend! The new year will be off to a dry and hazy start with no snow expected until at least the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. Haze. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & hazy. Highs: Upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 40s.

New Year's Day: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

New Year's Day: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.

