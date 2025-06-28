Hazy sunshine leading to high temps

Hazy sunshine to start the weekend with temperatures trending roughly 5 degrees above normal daytime highs. This means 90s for many of the valleys with triple-digit heat down south, stay hydrated! A weak trough passing to the north will bring some cloud cover through Northern Utah this afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm possible. The best chance will be over the higher terrain.

By Sunday, hot and mainly dry weather will continue with a strengthening ridge overhead. This will allow temperatures to climb early in the week to the upper 90s for the Wasatch Front and up to 108 in southern Utah. Winds will be breezy each afternoon with mostly sunny skies through Tuesday.

By midweek, monsoonal moisture is expected push north into the state by late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring a chance of thunderstorms statewide. Any storms could potentially bring heavy rain, but as of now, gusty outflow winds look like they might be the most likely scenario. Storms over southern Utah could increase the risk of flash flooding, something to keep in mind if you have outdoor plans in the south heading into 4th of July weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear & slightly cooler. Lows: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 103.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 105.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 108 .

