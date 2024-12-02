Watch Now
Hazy sunshine this week; Inversions developing

High pressure building this week will keep weather quiet. Valley inversions will develop, leading to poor air quality & increasing valley haze. A weak storm could bring improvement later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny & hazy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Monday Night:  Partly cloudy & hazy.  Lows:  Near 30.
ST. GEORGE
Monday:  Mostly sunny.  Highs:  Upper 50s.
Monday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Lower 30s.
