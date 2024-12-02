Hazy sunshine this week; Inversions developing

High pressure building this week will keep weather quiet. Valley inversions will develop, leading to poor air quality & increasing valley haze. A weak storm could bring improvement later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny & hazy. Highs: Mid 40s.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy & hazy. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.

