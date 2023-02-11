Hazy weekend

Valley inversion still in place for the weekend. Our next storm hits late Monday through Valentines Day. This storm will pack in the winds with snow expected for the valleys and mountains.

Slushy roads on tap for Tuesday through Wednesday morning. With the winds and precipitation, the valley haze should be cleared out.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and haze. Highs: Low 40s.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 20s.

Sunday: Hazy sunshine. Highs: Near 40.

St. George

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.