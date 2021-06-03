Heat advisory issued for parts of Utah starting Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — A heat advisory has been issued for the majority of Utah starting Friday afternoon, with the possibility of record breaking temperatures across the state.

Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Tooele and Rush Valleys and Utah Valley are all impacted by the heat advisory, which starts on Friday at noon and runs to Saturday at 6 a.m.

Some Utah cities could see temperatures over 20 degrees above seasonal norms. In Salt Lake City, it is forecasted to be 100 degrees on Friday, which would be the earliest observed triple digit temperature on record for SLC. The current record was recorded on June 5, 2020.

National Weather Service

Heat risk will be at a level 3, or in the red category for many parts of Utah. Much of the population in these areas of red, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration, are at moderate risk for heat induced illness. See the map below to see if your area will be in the red category (level 3), orange category (level 2) or yellow category (level 1).

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service urges to stay out of the sun and in an air-conditioned room if possible and to drink plenty of water, check up on relatives and neighbors and do not leave kids or pets in vehicles unattended.

If you do work outside, try to schedule strenuous activities to early mornings or evenings and wear lightweight clothing if possible. Take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned places and be sure to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.