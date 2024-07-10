Heat warnings go in effect across Utah as scorching temperatures settle in

SALT LAKE CITY — A dangerous heat wave is settling in across Utah, with weather warnings, watches and advisories going into effect across Utah through the rest of the week.

Southern Utah has especially been feeling the hot weather, with temperatures in the triple digits for multiple days in a row.

Wednesday through Friday, the triple-digit temperatures continue and it's possible records could be broken. The National Weather Service forecasted that conditions could hit between 110 and 115 degrees in some southern areas.

All other Utah valleys, including the Wasatch Front, will also see dangerously hot and potentially record-breaking conditions, with experts forecasting temperatures between 100 and 106 degrees through Saturday.

Excessive heat warnings will go into place at 9 a.m. Wednesday for areas across Utah including the Salt Lake Valley, the northern Wasatch Front, lower Washington County, Utah Valley, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Sanpete Valley, the Great Salt Lake Desert, and southwest Utah.

Heat watches will go into place starting at 10 a.m. Thursday in areas including Castle Country, the Western Uinta Basin, Capitol Reef National Park and the San Rafael Swell.

Most warnings expire Sunday at midnight across the state.

NWS reported the weather risk as "major," meaning the long-duration extreme heat with little overnight relief could impact the health of individuals without adequate cooling or hydration.

Experts recommend moving inside before 10 a.m. Wednesday and reminded Utahns in Salt Lake County that they can take advantage of cooling centers at most libraries and senior centers.

Be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion, which include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness. Stay cool, wear loose-fitting clothes and sip cool water to stay safe during the hot weather, experts recommend.

The hot weather will continue through the weekend, although temperatures may cool down just a few degrees by Sunday evening.

Additionally, showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the mountains with lightning and gusty winds.

The possibility for lightning is somewhat concerning as a red flag warning for high fire danger continues across the Central mountains of Utah through Wednesday evening. The fire danger warning comes as hundreds of resources work to contain two massive fires, each more than 11,000 acres, in southern Utah.

One of the wildfires, the Silver Kind Fire, was sparked by lightning and exploded due to unfavorable weather conditions.

After more than a week of heat, average temperatures are expected to make their return by the middle of next week.