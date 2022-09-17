Heating up for the weekend

A few isolated showers are expecting for northern Utah for Saturday. The rest of the state will enjoy sunny skies.

Winds will pick up on Sunday throughout the state, allowing temperatures to be on the rise. Afternoon highs will be 5- 10 degree above average through Wednesday.

A storm moves in by mid-week bringing a chance for rain and cooler temps.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Partly cloudy with brief rain. Highs: Upper 70s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 60s.

Sunday: Sunny & breezy. Highs: Mid 80s.

St. George

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Saturday Night: A few clouds. Lows: Md 60s.

Sunday: Sunny & breezy. Highs: Low 90s.