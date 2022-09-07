Heatwave still going strong; Relief later this week

You might feel like you're going to melt today!

A strong ridge of high pressure will keep it hot and dry with more record heat expected. Luckily, after today temperatures will start to drop!

High pressure weakens tomorrow ahead of a cold front that will move into Northern Utah Thursday night. Cooler air will move in behind the front with temperatures dropping back down near 90 along the Wasatch Front by Friday.

Moisture moving into the south this weekend will bring an increase in clouds and a chance of wet weather, both of which will help cool it off.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 105.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 105.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.