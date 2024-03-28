Heavy canyon snowfall, valley rain expected with next spring storm

SALT LAKE CITY — Ahead of Easter weekend, Utah is expected to be slammed by a storm that will bring heavy snow to canyons and mountain areas, rain in the valleys and cold temperatures overall.

It may be technically spring, but it will feel like winter and winter weather advisories were issued for mountain areas as well as Central Utah.

Utahns woke up to dark skies and windy weather as a cold front prepares to push through northern areas of the state Thursday.

Ahead of the storm, gusty winds up to 55 miles per hour were recorded in western areas of Utah. Forecasters say the winds will develop throughout the day before dying down in the evening.

The cold front will drop temperatures drastically in the afternoon hours, with Salt Lake City expected to see highs in the 40s as the storm moves in.

Cold temperatures are only the start, with a heavy band of valley rain and mountain snow making its impact between 3 and 6 p.m.

A cold front will push a band of valley rain and mountain snow through the region this afternoon, with the steadiest precipitation falling between 3-6pm.



Plan on wet roads for your evening commute through the metro with winter driving conditions if you head up the canyons! — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) March 28, 2024

Just in time for the evening commute, roads could quickly become slick and canyon areas could become especially dangerous.

Alta warned that recreators and others should consider leaving by 2 p.m. to avoid congestion that the storm may bring on.

Heavy snowfall rates are expected this afternoon ‼️



Consider leaving by 2pm to avoid canyon congestion. @UDOTcottonwoods pic.twitter.com/Fsp0mnQM5c — Alta Alerts (@AltaAlerts) March 28, 2024

Drivers in canyons should prepare for winter traveling conditions this afternoon as snow is expected to quickly coat roads.

After moving through northern Utah Thursday afternoon, the front will stall out in Central Utah and linger over Utah on Friday.

Unfortunately, that isn't the end of wet weather for the holiday weekend. More rain is expected off and on on Saturday and Sunday, with cool temperatures.