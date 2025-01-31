An atmospheric river will pump a lot of moisture into Northern Utah, bringing valley rain & heavy mountain snow this weekend. More heavy mountain snow next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy & hazy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: A chance of rain & snow in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Rain. Highs: Upper 40s.

Sunday: Rain. Highs: Low 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

