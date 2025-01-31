An atmospheric river will pump a lot of moisture into Northern Utah, bringing valley rain & heavy mountain snow this weekend. More heavy mountain snow next week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Partly cloudy & hazy. Highs: Mid 40s.
Friday Night: A chance of rain & snow in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows: Mid 30s.
Saturday: Rain. Highs: Upper 40s.
Sunday: Rain. Highs: Low 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.
Sunday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app