Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heavy mountain snow this weekend

Posted
and last updated

An atmospheric river will pump a lot of moisture into Northern Utah, bringing valley rain & heavy mountain snow this weekend. More heavy mountain snow next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy & hazy. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: A chance of rain & snow in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Rain. Highs: Upper 40s.

Sunday: Rain. Highs: Low 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere