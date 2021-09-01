Heavy rain brings threat of flash flooding across parts of Utah

A strong moisture surge combined with remnant moisture from what once was Hurricane Nora will bring heavy rain at times and increase the threat of flash flooding across parts of southern, central and eastern Utah through this evening. Showers and thunderstorms will persist into Thursday, but mainly along the spine of the mountains and across the east. High pressure will begin to build into the area by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a 30% chance of showers & thunderstorms. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs: Mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy in the evening, then clearing after midnight. Patchy smoke. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Cooler with showers & thunderstorms, some of which will bring heavy rain. Becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.