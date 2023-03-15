Watch Now
Heavy rain & snow; Thunderstorms possible

Posted at 5:28 AM, Mar 15, 2023
A winter storm will bring heavy valley rain & mountain snow, along with a chance of thunderstorms & gusty winds. It'll dry out this evening in the north and by tomorrow morning in the south.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms most likely in the morning. Cooler with showers decreasing in the afternoon. Winds becoming NW 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 50.

Wednesday Night: Showers ending this evening. Mostly clear after midnight and much colder by morning. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Rainy most of the day with thunderstorms most likely in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 50s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers decreasing overnight. Lows: Upper 30s.

