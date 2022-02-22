Heavy snow expected; Strong canyon winds possible

After a long dry spell, the storms keep coming!

Lake effect snow along the Wasatch Front will wind down early in the morning, but with cold temperatures, some roads will stay slick.

A stronger storm will bring widespread, moderate to heavy snow to much of central and southern Utah later today into Wednesday. Heavy snow is also possible across the Western Uinta Mountains and the Uinta Basin.

More snow showers will be possible tonight and tomorrow across the north, but for the most part will be light. Gusty canyon winds near 50 mph are possible along the Northern Wasatch Front and Cache Valley this evening through tomorrow morning.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of light snow showers. Highs: Mid 30s.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy & colder with a 40% chance of snow. East winds 15-25 mph near the canyons. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with rain likely by afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Rain changing to snow with 1-2 inches possible by morning. Lows: Lower 30s.

