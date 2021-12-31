High avalanche danger statewide in Utah

The Utah Avalanche Center has issued a High Danger warning for all of Utah on Friday.

Travel in avalanche prone areas is discouraged.

The UAC has issued an avalanche warning with a High avalanche danger statewide! Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Visit https://t.co/xRuSiGkeC7 for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/G2PK318GAz — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) December 31, 2021

The high avalanche danger ratings for Friday include the areas of : Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake City, Uintas, Provo, Skyline, Moab and the southwest.

The Avalanche Center also reported that Avalanches this morning in Little Cottonwood Canyon are running near historic maximum distances.

For more information and the latest avalanche risks for Utah, go here.