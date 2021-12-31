Watch
High avalanche danger statewide in Utah

Posted at 8:38 AM, Dec 31, 2021
The Utah Avalanche Center has issued a High Danger warning for all of Utah on Friday.

Travel in avalanche prone areas is discouraged.

The high avalanche danger ratings for Friday include the areas of : Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake City, Uintas, Provo, Skyline, Moab and the southwest.

The Avalanche Center also reported that Avalanches this morning in Little Cottonwood Canyon are running near historic maximum distances.

For more information and the latest avalanche risks for Utah, go here.

