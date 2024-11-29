High pressure bringing haze

A fairly stagnant weather pattern is setting up across the state. This will keep the storms away and allow for a gradual warming. However, valley inversions will strengthen and haze will increase. Expect diminishing air quality with no storms in the forecast for the next 7-10 days.

Salt Lake City

Friday: Sunny skies. Highs: Mid 40s.

Friday Night: Clear: Low: Mid 20s.

Saturday. Hazy sunshine. Highs: Mid 40s.