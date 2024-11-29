High pressure bringing haze

A fairly stagnant weather pattern is setting up across the state. This will keep the storms away and allow for a gradual warming. However, valley inversions will strengthen and haze will increase. Expect diminishing air quality with no storms in the forecast for the next 7-10 days.
Salt Lake City
Friday: Sunny skies. Highs: Mid 40s.
Friday Night: Clear: Low: Mid 20s.
Saturday. Hazy sunshine. Highs: Mid 40s.
St. George
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 30.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.