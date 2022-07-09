High pressure cooking along the Wasatch Front

With high pressure in place and a stronger southwest flow, temperatures will be near record-breaking throughout the state.

Heat advisories are in effect for the Wasatch Front and Tooele Valley.

A weak cool front will move in for Sunday bringing a slight drop in temperatures for Northern Utah.

However, triple digit temperatures return by mid week.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs: Near 105.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

St. George

Saturday: Sunny and very hot. Highs: Near 107.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny and hot. Highs: Near 106.