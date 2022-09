High pressure moves in for the weekend and will stay in place through mid week.

This will allow temperatures to be 5-10 degrees above normal. No threat of any rain until next weekend.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 50s.

Sunday: Sunny . Highs: Low 80s.

St. George

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s

Saturday Night: A few clouds. Lows: Near 60.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.