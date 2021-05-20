High wind warnings, advisories issued in parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a series of high wind warnings and advisories in parts of Utah Thursday.

The high wind warnings will take effect from noon to 9 p.m. in western Millard and Juab counties, including Delta and Cedar City. Southwest winds of 35-40 mph, with gusts of up to 65 mph, are expected.

The wind advisories will be in effect during the same time frame in parts of southern and central Utah, including Bryce Canyon, Kanab, Escalante, Price and St. George. Southwest winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph, are expected in those areas.

People living in those areas are urged to secure any decorations, furniture or other loose objects outside and be prepared for potential power outages.

Drivers should be aware that blowing dust could reduce visibility. Drivers of high-profile vehicles are urged to reduce speed.

