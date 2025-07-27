Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot and dry weather continues into the work week

Sunday Morning Weather Forecast
Posted

Calm and mostly clear early Sunday, with typical hot temperatures returning this afternoon. Daytime highs will be similar to those on Saturday, with mid-90s expected for the Wasatch Front and near 100 degrees for St. George.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing where wind gusts are expected to blow. Patches of red run across the state, showing some areas expected to have winds over 30 miles per hour.

Critical fire weather remains in place for most of the state with strong wind gusts again this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected with relative humidity down to 6%. Red Flag Warnings are in place through 9 pm Sunday.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing where red flag warnings have been issued for the state of Utah. The map shows the affected areas in pink, spanning from Vernal in the northwest down to Page at the Utah-Arizona border.

Little change is expected in the next week, with mainly hot and dry weather continuing. Peak heat will arrive on Tuesday, where highs will reach the upper 90s for the northern valleys, near 104° in St. George.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing where smoke is expected to be visible. Two main areas, once in Sevier County, and one in Kane County are expected to see heavy smoke.

This means that wildfire conditions will remain elevated early in the week with gusty winds returning each afternoon. The forecast is hinting at some moisture moving into the region by Wednesday-Thursday, which could lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms across portions of southern Utah. Stay tuned.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the predicted high temperatures for the state. The majority of them linger in the low 90s, but areas such as St. George, Moab, and Bullfrog are expected to hit the upper 90's to nearly 100°.

SALT LAKE CITY

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Highs: Mid 90s.
Sunday Night: Mostly Clear. Lows: Near 70°.
Monday: Mostly Sunny. Highs: Near 97°.
Tuesday: Hot and Mostly Sunny. Highs: Near 98°.

ST. GEORGE

Sunday: Hot and Sunny. Highs: Near 100°.
Sunday Night: Partly Cloudy. Lows: Near 70°.
Monday: Hot and Sunny. High: Near 104°.
Tuesday: Hot and Sunny. High: Near 104°.

