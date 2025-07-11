Hot and dry weekend ahead

The cooler air mass that now sits over much of northern Utah will remain in place through Friday. Temperatures will remain near normal for one more afternoon before trending warmer for the weekend. Along the Wasatch Front, highs will stay in the upper 80s/low 90s. Despite a slight chance of mountain showers across eastern Utah this afternoon, skies will remain mostly clear.

Yesterday's low didn't do much to help out with heat impacting much of southern Utah. Highs will once again range anywhere from 105-110 for the weekend.

Gusty winds will continue in parts of eastern Utah, especially near Grand Staircase. Isolated elevated fire conditions may become a concern throughout the weekend.

A warming and drying trend will bring daytime highs around 5 degrees above average by Sunday. This trend will continue well into early next week and in return will send temperatures close to 100 degrees for the rest of the work-week.

Rain chances across the state will remain low for at least the first half of the week. There is a possibility for a few mountain showers by Wednesday as a weak low will track closer to the region.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app