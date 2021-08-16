Watch
Hot and smoky today; Better air quality later this week

Posted at 5:49 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 08:20:23-04

High pressure will keep it hot and dry today, with smoke from western wildfires remaining in place. Moisture will move back in tomorrow and bring showery and cooler weather for the middle of the week. Much needed rain will also knock a lot of smoke out of the air and bring better air quality.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny, hot, and smoky. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear with areas of smoke. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny, hot, and smoky. Highs: Near 104.

Monday Night: Mostly clear with patchy smoke. Lows: Near 80.

