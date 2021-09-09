Hot and smoky today; Cooler, wet weather on the way

A ridge of high pressure will keep it hot and dry again today. The exception could be over SW Utah, where isolated thunderstorms are possible late in the day. Gusty winds are more likely than rain. A grazing storm will bring a chance of thunderstorms to Northern Utah late Friday and spread into the central part of the state Saturday. Cooler temperatures are in store for the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, & smoky. Highs: Upper 90s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with patchy smoke. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Mostly sunny with patchy smoke. 20% chance of late day thunderstorms. Highs: Near 101.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing late. Lows: Lower 70s.