Hot and stormy again today; Heavy rain possible

It will be hot and stormy again in Utah on Thursday, with a weather pattern possibly similar to Wednesday.

Plenty of moisture is in place to fuel more showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance of storms along the Wasatch Front in the afternoon, but a little more likely in the evening hours.

Flash flood potential is higher today in southern Utah, although no warnings are currently in effect.

Drier air will move into northern Utah on Friday and remaining throughout the weekend, diminishing storm threats.

The moisture will linger across central and southern Utah into early next week with daily thunderstorms and flash food potential.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & thunderstorms. Highs: Near 102.

Thursday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & thunderstorms. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 103.

Thursday Night: Evening showers and thunderstorms will taper off late tonight. Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 80.