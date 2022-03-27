Hot before the drop

Record breaking heat again today across the state with some stronger winds. A storm system on the way which will bring breezy conditions and rain showers for Monday into Tuesday.

Snow levels drop to about 7000 feet with 4-8 inches of snow accumulations. More average temperatures are expected for the upcoming work week.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Low 80s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

Monday: Breezy with afternoon rain Highs: Near 70.

St. George

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid 80s

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

Monday: Scattered rain and cooler. Highs: Mid 70s.