Watch
Weather

Actions

Hot before the drop

Posted at 9:56 AM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 11:56:46-04

Record breaking heat again today across the state with some stronger winds. A storm system on the way which will bring breezy conditions and rain showers for Monday into Tuesday.

Snow levels drop to about 7000 feet with 4-8 inches of snow accumulations. More average temperatures are expected for the upcoming work week.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: Low 80s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

Monday: Breezy with afternoon rain Highs: Near 70.

St. George

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: Mid 80s

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

Monday: Scattered rain and cooler. Highs: Mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere