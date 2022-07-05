Hot & breezy; Chance of thunderstorms

The holiday weekend is over, but the hot weather will stick around!

A southwest flow will dominate the weather pattern for the next several days. As a result, the western half of Utah will stay hot, dry, and breezy.

But in the east, the flow will allow monsoonal moisture to move back in. That will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the southeast today. The thunderstorm threat will spread farther north across other parts of eastern Utah tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & breezy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny, hot & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.