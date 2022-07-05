Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot & breezy; Chance of thunderstorms

Posted at 5:27 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 07:58:15-04

The holiday weekend is over, but the hot weather will stick around!

A southwest flow will dominate the weather pattern for the next several days. As a result, the western half of Utah will stay hot, dry, and breezy.

But in the east, the flow will allow monsoonal moisture to move back in. That will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the southeast today. The thunderstorm threat will spread farther north across other parts of eastern Utah tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & breezy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny, hot & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere