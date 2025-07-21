Hot & breezy; Thunderstorms possible

Another hot July day! Showers & t-storms are possible, mainly in Southern UT as well as over & east of the mountains. Dry & windy conditions resulting in high fire danger over NW UT & SW Wyoming.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of PM showers & t-storms. South winds 10-15 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Upper 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app