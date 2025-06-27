Hot & dry weekend; Monsoon possible next week

The last weekend of June will be hot & dry! Temps will climb even higher by early next week. Monsoonal moisture could push north into Utah next week, bringing a chance of thunderstorms.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & slightly cooler. Lows: Upper 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 100.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Sunday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.

