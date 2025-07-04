HOT HOLIDAY WEEKEND

A lingering low-pressure system will provide Northern Utah with another round of light rain by midday. Rainfall totals will be modest with most cities picking up less than a tenth of an inch. Despite the unsettled start, conditions will improve by late afternoon. Skies should clear out by the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s/low 80s throughout the evening so the forecast is looking great for fireworks!

Dry and breezy weather will return for Western and Southern Utah. Strong winds and low humidity will lead to a Red Flag Warning for many counties across the SW quadrant. High pressure will build in for the weekend, so highs will steadily climb well into early next week.

For Northern Utah, highs will stay in the low/mid 90s for the weekend before returning to the upper 90s by Monday. For Southern Utah, temperatures will once again hit the triple digits by Sunday. By Thursday, daytime highs will be near 110 degrees.

