It's going to be hot & dry the next few days with temps climbing well above average. A dry cold front will cool it off a little by Thursday & Friday, but then temps climb again over the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 104.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

