Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot start to the week; Storms in the south

Posted at 5:43 AM, Jul 22, 2024

High pressure will keep it hot this week. Late day showers & t-storms will pop up across the south through midweek, then become more likely across the rest of the area Thursday & Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Monday Night:  Mostly clear with patchy smoke possible.  Lows:  Lower 70s.
ST. GEORGE
Monday:  Becoming partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening.  Highs:  Near 106.
Monday Night:  Becoming partly cloudy after midnight.  Lows:  Near 80.

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere