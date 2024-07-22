Hot start to the week; Storms in the south

High pressure will keep it hot this week. Late day showers & t-storms will pop up across the south through midweek, then become more likely across the rest of the area Thursday & Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.



Monday Night: Mostly clear with patchy smoke possible. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 106.



Monday Night: Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Near 80.