Hot start to the weekend; Records possible

Hot start to the weekend; Records possible- Friday, May 30
Hot & dry heading into the weekend with near record temps possible on Saturday & Sunday! A weather system will bring cooler temperatures & widespread precipitation by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & very warm. NW winds 5-10 mph. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers by Sunday night. Highs: Mid 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & slightly cooler. Chance of showers & t-storms by Sunday night. Highs: Mid 90s.

