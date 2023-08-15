Hot & stormy; Flash flood threat increases

Moisture will remain across Southern Utah for the rest of the week, bringing more PM showers & t-storms. Northern & Central Utah will stay before moisture spreads north late in the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms after midnight. Lows: Mid to upper 70s.

