Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hot & stormy; Flash flood threat increases

Posted at 5:51 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 07:57:01-04

Moisture will remain across Southern Utah for the rest of the week, bringing more PM showers & t-storms. Northern & Central Utah will stay before moisture spreads north late in the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms after midnight. Lows: Mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere