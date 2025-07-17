Hot & stormy; Monsoonal moisture increases

Moisture will spread north across the area through Friday. This brings an increasing threat of heavy rain, especially across Southern Utah. A drying trend is expected by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Upper 90s.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid to Upper 90s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & isolated t-storms after midnight. Lows: Mid 70s.

