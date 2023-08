Summer weather is in full swing with hot weather today & tomorrow! A dry cold front will bring cooler temps by mid-week. T-storms are likely late in the week as monsoonal moisture moves back in.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & very warm. Highs: Low 90s.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.



Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 70s.